UP Board exam 2025: February 24 exams in Prayagraj postponed to March 9 owing to Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has rescheduled the Class X and Class XII Board exams, which were originally set for February 24, 2025, in Prayagraj. This was stated in a report by Financial Express.

The decision comes as the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 draws large crowds of devotees to the city. As a result, the exams slated for this date will now take place on March 9, 2025.



UP Board Classes X-XII exam rescheduled (UP Board 2025 Revised Exam Schedule)

As per the UP Board timetable, the following exams were earlier scheduled for February 24:

Class X

- Hindi, Elementary Hindi, and Healthcare



Class XII:

- Military Science, Hindi, and General Hindi



These exams were set to be conducted in *two shifts*:

- Morning shift: 8,30 am - 11.45 am

- Afternoon shift: 2.00 pm - 5.15 pm



However, because of the massive influx of devotees for Mahashivratri on February 26, authorities have decided to shift the exam date to maintain smooth traffic flow and security in the city.



New exam schedule

New date - March 9



Original date: February 24

Time: 8.30 am - 11.45 am



Class X - Hindi, Early Hindi

Class XII - Military Science

Time: 2 pm - 5.15 pm

Class X - Healthcare

Class XII - Hindi, General Hindi

New date - March 9



Change applicable only for Prayagraj district

Notably, the exam rescheduling applies only to Prayagraj. The UP Board has clarified that in the remaining 74 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the February 24 exams will proceed as originally scheduled.



UP Board exam timeline

The UP Board Classes X and XII exams will begin on February 24, 2025, and conclude on March 12, 2025, spanning 12 working days. This year, a total of 54,38,597 students have registered for the Board exams, including:

- 27,40,151 students for Class X

- 26,98,446 students for Class XII



For comparison, last year’s exams took place from February 22 to March 9, 2024. Due to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, only the February 24 exams in this district have been moved to March 9.