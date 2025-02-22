UGC NET December 2024 results: NTA to announce soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 exam results on its official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This was stated in a report by the Hindustan Times. Once released, candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth.



Along with the results, NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key, either simultaneously or ahead of the results. The final result will be based on this revised answer key.



Candidates will find the category-wise cut-off marks for all subjects mentioned on the result document.



UGC NET December 2024 exam dates

The UGC NET December 2024 examination was held on multiple days: January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.



Answer key and challenge process

The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until February 3 by paying Rs 200 per question. The NTA also provided access to question papers and recorded responses alongside the provisional answer key.



A panel of subject experts is currently reviewing the challenges. If any objections are found to be valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly. However, NTA has clarified that candidates will not receive individual confirmations regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.



Login credentials needed to check UGC NET result

Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores by logging in with the following details:

- Application number

- Date of birth



Where to check UGC NET December 2024 results?

After the official announcement, candidates will be able to access their UGC NET December 2024 exam results on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in