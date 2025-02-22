SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Difficulty level, answer key details, and upcoming exam dates

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on February 22, with four shifts held between 9.00 am and 5.30 pm. As reported by ETNow, candidates assessed the paper as moderately difficult overall, with variations in challenge across different sections.

Ritesh Singh, an SBI Clerk aspirant, stated, "The paper was balanced, the questions in the Reasoning portion were a bit tricky, while English and Numerical Ability had easy sets of questions."

Similarly, Sneha Agarwal, a candidate who appeared in the second shift, remarked, "The difficulty level of the paper was moderate, the questions in English were easy, maths was moderate, and Reasoning was a bit analytical and tricky."

While the official answer key has not yet been released, candidates can use various private portals to access the unofficial answer key.

As ETNow reports, the process is straightforward: click on the shift-wise SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key PDF link available on these portals, download and save the PDF on a desktop or laptop, then take a print-out for reference and to estimate marks.

The next phase of the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 will take place on February 27, 28, and March 1. The official answer key is expected by March 9, following which candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections before the final key and results are released. Once available, the official SBI Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025 can be accessed on https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.