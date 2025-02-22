Release JNU Students Union notification, open Barack Hostel: Students go on strike

Demanding immediate release of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) 2024-25 election notification and immediate opening of Barack Hostel, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Friday, February 21 called for a complete university strike.

One of the leaders of JNUSU stated that the alleged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-administration nexus is trying to suppress the democratic voice of students by stalling elections and citing arbitrary reasons, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Due to their unwillingness to open Barack Hostel, students are forced to live without basic facilities in the dormitory," leader added.

In response to this, students of all schools, across the centres boycotted classes to immediately fulfil these demands.

JNUSU President Dhananjay highlighted the importance of this strike in defending campus democracy and the right of students to live with dignity.

"JNUSU will continue to struggle until the demands are met," added Dhananjay.

A special hostel named Barak hostel for the North-East community students was e-inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by the Home Minister Amit Shah, last year in February.

Although it was in July 2017 when the foundation stone of the hostel was laid by the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh at JNU, it was officially inaugurated on February 4, 2024. The construction of the hostel was delayed for over three years as per the sources.

The purpose of building this hostel was to accommodate 75% of the northeastern students studying on the campus.

The Barak hostel, named after the Barak River in the northeast, will offer 228 rooms and will be able to accommodate as many as 446 North Eastern students on the campus on five floors, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

This hostel has been made on the budget of Rs 28.675 crore, as per sources.