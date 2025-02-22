Odisha gov't awaits panel report on Nepali student suicide at KIIT university

The Odisha government will take appropriate action based on the report submitted by the high-level fact-finding panel investigating the suicide of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said today, Saturday, February 22, as stated in a report by Sambad English.



The panel, constituted by the state government, had summoned eight individuals, including KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta, to record their statements regarding the case.



Responding to the summons, Samanta and seven senior KIIT University officials deposed before the three-member committee, which includes Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Shubha Sarma, and Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal. The inquiry was conducted at the State Guest House on Friday evening, February 21.



“The statements of those summoned in connection with the suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University have been recorded. Further action will be taken based on the recommendations of the committee,” said Suraj.



So far, 10 individuals have been arrested in the case. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage sent for forensic examination. A copy of the forensic report has been forwarded to the government and is currently under review, the minister stated.



Additionally, KIIT University has suspended two female employees for their misconduct towards students protesting the death on campus. The suspended employees had also appeared before the inquiry committee. "Action will be taken on the basis of the report submitted by the high-level committee," Suraj reiterated.



The police are also verifying an audio clip featuring a conversation between the deceased student and the accused. "If it is proven authentic, action will be taken under the IT (Information Technology) Act," Suraj added.



The minister assured that the government would cover the travel expenses of Nepali students returning to campus and emphasised that measures would be taken to protect students from any form of retaliation by KIIT authorities.



Tensions escalated at KIIT University after BTech third-year student Prakriti Lamsal was found hanging in her hostel room on February 16. Nepali students accused the university of negligence, holding authorities accountable for allegedly ignoring continuous harassment by a male student, which they claim drove her to take the extreme step.



On February 17, in a move that drew widespread criticism, KIIT University ordered Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately.



Taking cognisance of the matter, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged both the Central and Odisha governments to take appropriate action.