No static here! IIT Kanpur’s viral exam question featuring Kejriwal and Modi has the internet tuned in

An electrical engineering quiz at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has gone viral for its unexpected political reference.

The question featured a scenario where Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, attempts to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat after an election defeat, using only a limited set of electronic components due to campaign spending.

It required students to design a radio filter that isolates a specific frequency while blocking adjacent ones.

As reported by The Economic Times, the question was part of an exam held on February 11, sparking mixed reactions online. While some appreciated the creative approach, others questioned the necessity of political references in academic settings.

A student, speaking anonymously to the Times of India, explained, “The names of Arvind Kejriwal or Mann Ki Baat in the question were used for added effect. There are professors who make questions interesting by incorporating current events.”

Following the online buzz, IIT Kanpur issued a clarification. The institution stated that the faculty member in question often includes references to real and fictional figures to make exams more engaging.

“In the past, similar references have included characters such as Tony Stark. The intent behind this approach is purely academic, with no other implications,” the statement read.

Social media reactions were divided. Some users praised the question for making learning engaging, calling it "brilliant" and "application-oriented teaching." Others, however, found it inappropriate, criticising it as "bizarre" and indicative of a "narrow-minded society."