NID DAT 2025: MDes Mains exam hall ticket released, download now

The hall ticket for the National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes Mains Exam 2025 is now available for download on the official website — https://admissions.nid.edu. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates appearing for the exam can access their admit cards online. The academic session for 2025-26 is scheduled to commence on June 30, 2025.



As per the official notice published on the NID DAT 2025 website:



"When uploading documents, candidates should provide a self-undertaking signed by themselves and their parents, along with an undertaking from their college or university confirming that the candidate has appeared or will be appearing for their final year qualifying examination without any backlogs, by 28 June 2025.”



Steps to download NID DAT 2025 hall ticket

Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download their NID DAT 2025 MDes Mains Exam admit card:



1. Visit the official website at https://admissions.nid.edu.

2. Click on the NID DAT MDes Admit Card 2025 download link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials as required.

4. Your NID DAT hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.



Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their hall tickets carefully and report any discrepancies to the examination authorities at the earliest.