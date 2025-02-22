Meta is hiring engineers in Bengaluru despite global layoffs

Despite announcing layoffs affecting 5% of its workforce, Meta is actively expanding its engineering presence in India. The company is setting up a new centre in Bengaluru, its key tech hub, and has posted 41 job openings — mostly in software, machine learning, and chip design — over the past month.

According to TechCrunch, the hiring push marks a shift in Meta’s recruitment strategy, as India has not traditionally been an engineering hub for the company, with such roles primarily based in North America and Europe.

Bengaluru, however, is now a focal point for Meta’s Enterprise Engineering team, which develops internal tools rather than consumer-facing platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Among the positions advertised is an engineering director role, tasked with forming and leading the team while crafting a long-term vision for Meta’s engineering operations in India.

The company’s careers page indicates that other Indian offices — Hyderabad, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai — have significantly fewer job openings, with only one engineering role available outside Bengaluru.

A Meta spokesperson in India told TechCrunch that the company is recruiting for a “small number of engineering positions in Bengaluru” and regularly revises its location strategies to support long-term investments.

Currently, Meta has over 1,700 global job openings, making the Bengaluru hiring effort a fraction of its overall recruitment. However, this development stands in contrast to the company’s past approach, where Indian engineers often moved abroad for Meta roles, as seen in 2022 when an engineer was laid off just two days after relocating to Canada for a Meta job.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated that the company plans to backfill positions lost during recent layoffs.