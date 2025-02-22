MCC announces refund process for NEET UG counselling security deposit

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification regarding the refund process for security deposits submitted during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process are advised to monitor their bank accounts as refunds are now being processed.

According to Medical Dialogues, the refunds will be credited to the same account or card used for the initial payment. Depending on the level of automation in the candidate’s bank, the refund process could take anywhere between one to 15 days.

In cases where the refund is delayed, candidates are advised to contact their bank’s grievance cell and provide the refund reference number for assistance.

As per the Medical Dialogues report, the official refund list includes crucial details such as the candidate’s roll number, refund amount, Refund Acquirer Reference Number (ARN), bank reference number, and the date of refund initiation. Candidates are encouraged to verify these details and ensure the refund is credited correctly.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced registrations for NEET UG 2025, with the deadline set for March 7. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2025.

Additionally, NTA has confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 exam format will revert to its pre-pandemic structure. This means the question paper will have 180 compulsory questions with no Section B, and candidates will be given 180 minutes (three hours) to complete the exam.