Indian students on edge as Canada tightens immigration laws — Will they get deported next?

Canada’s latest immigration rule changes have raised concerns among Indian students, who make up a significant portion of the country’s international student population. The new regulations allow immigration officers to revoke temporary resident permits — including study and work visas — under certain conditions, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the updated policy grants officers the power to cancel electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs) if an individual is deemed "inadmissible."

This could be due to providing false information, having a criminal record, or being assessed as unlikely to leave the country after their authorised stay. Permanent residency documents may also be revoked if issued in error or if the individual is deceased.

Many Indian students already struggling with high tuition fees, expensive rent, and job restrictions now fear additional challenges. “My family invested so much to send me here. It’s scary to think they can cancel our residency and send us back,” said Mohd Fazal, a 24-year-old student from Hyderabad studying in Vancouver.

India remains the largest source of international students in Canada, with nearly 30 per cent of the one million study permits issued in 2024 granted to Indian nationals.

The Deccan Chronicle reports that while the IRCC defends the changes as necessary to curb immigration fraud and misuse, students like Priya Rao, a master’s student in Vancouver, feel increasingly uncertain about their future. “These new rules make my future here more doubtful,” she said.

The IRCC maintains that it will continue investing in technology and processes to ensure fair assessments, but for thousands of Indian students in Canada, the uncertainty is growing.