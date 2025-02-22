ICSI to announce CS professional and executive programme results on February 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the results for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations, conducted during the December 2024 session, will be declared on February 25, 2025. This was stated in a report by Times Now.

Candidates can check their results on the ICSI website at www.icsi.edu, where the subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available.



Timings for result announcement

The results for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be declared at 11.00 am, while those for the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be announced at 2.00 pm.



For Executive Programme candidates, the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded on the ICSI website for the purpose of downloading.

Meanwhile, for Professional Programme candidates, the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be physically dispatched to their registered addresses following the announcement. If a candidate does not receive the physical copy within 30 days, they may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu.



Next examination schedule

ICSI has also announced that the next examination for both the Professional Programme and Executive Programme will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2025. Candidates can submit their online examination enrollment forms along with the requisite fee starting February 26, 2025.