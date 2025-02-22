Government Music College, Tiruvaiyaru block roads in protest; demanding hostel amenities

The students of Government Music College, Tiruvaiyaru, on Friday, February 21, staged a road blockade demanding basic amenities in the hostel, including hygienic food.

The students from the college located near the Tiruvaiyaru taluk office gathered in front of the Tiruvaiyaru bus stand, blocked the Thanjavur-Ariyalur road, and raised slogans demanding hygienic food in the hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The protesting students said that of the 230 students studying in the college, more than 100 were hostel students. As there was no separate hostel for the students, they were lodged in a private marriage hall in Thirumanjana Veedhi, where the toilet facility has been inadequate.

The food served was of poor quality, and there were instances of food served with cockroaches and worms in it, the students said.

Though the issues were taken up with the college administration several times, there was no response. They also wanted the construction of a proper hostel building.

As the traffic was affected, the police and college officials held talks with the protesting students.

As they assured action on their demands, the students withdrew their protest and dispersed. The traffic on the Thanjavur-Ariyalur road was restored after half an hour, according to the report by The New Indian Express.