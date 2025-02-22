Delhi teacher booked for assaulting Class I student, causing internal ear bleeding

A teacher at Nagar Nigam School in Shri Ram Colony, Northeast Delhi, has been charged with allegedly assaulting a Class I student, resulting in internal bleeding in the child’s ear, police reported on Friday, February 21. This was stated in a report by News 18.



The incident took place on February 17 but only came to light after a PCR call was made the next day, according to a report by PTI.



Following the complaint, the student was taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors confirmed internal bleeding in the ear, as per the Delhi Police statement. However, no external injuries were found on the child.



Police stated that the student's mother declined to give a statement at the time, citing her husband's absence as he had travelled to Bihar.



The case had reportedly remained pending since February 18. However, after a legal review, the police found that the incident fell under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act, leading to an official case being registered.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.