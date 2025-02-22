Chennai: Engineering college assistant professor involved in Rs 3.84 crore 'digital arrest' cyber fraud arrested

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing on Friday, February 21, said they have arrested an assistant professor of an engineering college who was allegedly part of a gang involved in a Rs 3.84 crore 'digital arrest' cyber fraud.

An official release said that P Parasuraman, assistant professor at an engineering college in Chennai, was arrested on February 19. He had been allegedly involved in these illicit activities for approximately two years, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In exchange for his involvement, he received a lump sum commission, the release said.

The cyber crime wing had arrested five others in the case which was registered in 2024 after the victim filed a complaint of losing Rs 3.84 crore from his bank accounts to various accounts provided by the fraudster who had 'digitally' arrested him.

Public have been advised to stay clear of suspicious calls and links and call 1930 for assistance.

In other news

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of three college students from Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts and announced CM relief fund for the family of victims.

The students had died in an accident while going on a college tour at Munnar, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

A state government press release on Friday, February 21, stated that 39 students, along with three faculty members of a college at Agastheeswaram taluk in Kanniyakumari district, had gone on a tour to Kerala in a bus. The vehicle turned turtle after the driver lost control at Munnar on February 19.