CBSE Class XII Business Studies exam: A well-balanced mix of theory and application

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII Business Studies exam, held on February 22, received positive feedback from students and educators alike. The three-hour, 80-mark paper featured multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions, with a strong emphasis on case-based problem-solving.

Experts noted that the exam was well-structured and aligned with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, making it accessible to students who had thoroughly revised from their textbooks.

According to Business Today, Priyanka Sapra, an educator at Shiv Nadar School in Gurugram, highlighted that the paper maintained a balance between conceptual and application-based questions.

"The Business Studies paper was well-balanced, focusing on both conceptual understanding and application-based learning. It was structured around the NCERT content, ensuring that students who studied and revised thoroughly from the textbook found it manageable," she said.

Vedika Singh, an educator at Shiv Nadar School in Faridabad, offered a breakdown of the question paper’s difficulty level. She categorised the one-mark questions as 'easy to moderate' with some requiring higher-order thinking, while the three-mark questions were straightforward.

The four-mark section primarily tested conceptual knowledge through case studies, whereas the six-mark questions combined application-based and direct queries.

Most students completed the paper within the given time, and time management was not a major issue, as per Business Today. However, Singh noted that while the three to four-mark questions were manageable, the six-mark case study required deeper analysis.

Experts affirmed that the exam followed CBSE guidelines, with no out-of-syllabus questions and internal choices accounting for 33% of the paper.

"The CBSE Board examination Business Studies Class XII question paper (three sets) for the academic year 2024-25 was balanced, standard, and aligned according to Board criteria. Students would have felt confident seeing the paper, as the questions were a good combination of theory as well as application," an expert stated.

Overall, students rated the exam as 'easy to moderate,' with those familiar with NCERT case studies and previous years’ question papers finding it particularly approachable.