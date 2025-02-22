BNRC result 2025: GNM, ANM 1st & 2nd-year marksheets now available online

The Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC) has officially released the results for the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM), and post-basic diploma courses held in September and October 2024.

As reported by Daily Pioneer, students who appeared for these exams can now check and download their marksheets from the official website, bnrcresult.com .

To access the BNRC GNM result 2025, students must enter their seat number and other required details. The results, once published, will be available in the "Result" section of the website.

How to check BNRC GNM result 2025?

Students can follow these steps to view their results online:

Visit the official BNRC website: bnrcpatna.com Navigate to the "Result" section Select the course (GNM, ANM, or diploma) and relevant session Enter roll number and date of birth Click on "Submit" to view and download the marksheet

According to Daily Pioneer, the BNRC marksheet 2025 will include essential details such as the student's name, register number, course name, marks obtained, subject codes, and overall result status.

The Bihar Nurses Registration Council conducts these examinations annually to assess nursing students’ proficiency and readiness for professional practice. Candidates are advised to check their results promptly and download their marksheets for future reference.