As many as 159 Nepali students return home, alleging inhumane treatment at KIIT following peer’s suicide

In the aftermath of a tragic incident at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 159 Nepali students have returned to Nepal, alleging inhumane treatment by the university administration. This was stated in a report by PTI. The situation escalated after the suicide of a Nepali engineering student, leading to heightened tensions on campus.



The deceased student's brother claimed that his sister had been blackmailed by a fellow student, which he believes led to her taking her own life. In response to the incident, the university reportedly expelled several Nepali students, prompting their return to Nepal. The Nepalese government intervened diplomatically, resulting in the students' return through the Birgunj border in the Parsa district.



The Odisha government has formed a probe panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death and the subsequent treatment of Nepali students. KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta and other university officials have appeared before the panel to provide their statements. The university has been urged to bring back the evicted Nepali students and ensure their safety and well-being.



The incident has sparked discussions about the treatment of international students in Indian educational institutions and the responsibilities of universities in ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The probe panel's findings are awaited.