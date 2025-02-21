WBJEE 2025 registration closes soon; here's all you need to know

With the registration deadline for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 approaching, aspiring candidates must submit their applications before February 23.

The exam, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB), serves as the gateway for admission into undergraduate programmes in engineering, pharmacy, and architecture in various universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes across the state.

As per Scroll, the WBJEE 2025 examination is scheduled for April 27, with Paper I (Mathematics) from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from April 17.

The application fee varies based on category and gender. General category candidates must pay Rs 500 (male), Rs 400 (female), and Rs 300 (third gender). For candidates belonging to SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), Other Backward Class (OBC)-A, OBC-B, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) categories, the fee is Rs 400 (male), Rs 300 (female), and Rs 200 (third gender).

Steps to apply

Candidates can complete their registration by following these steps:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link Register and fill in the application form Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and print a copy for future reference

As Scroll reports, WBJEE 2025 will determine eligibility for admissions in various state institutions for the academic session 2025-26.

Here’s a direct link to the application: https://admissions.nic.in/wbjeeb/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7ldGrIhrVj2S/eT17vTD37l6Z+umrxCzta5irPJftZqwemuS/UMtngzN2rf598l+nA==