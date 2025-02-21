UGC NET December 2024 result expected soon, final answer key to be released first

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to confirm the official result date and time for the University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test (UGC - NET) December 2024. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

However, according to a report by The Indian Express, the results are expected to be announced by February 21. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their UGC NET result and scorecard from https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Alongside the results or possibly before them, NTA will also release the final answer key for the exam. The UGC NET December 2024 exam was conducted on multiple dates: January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.



NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key on January 31, inviting objections from candidates until February 3. Each objection required a fee payment of Rs 200 per question. Along with the answer key, NTA also provided access to the question papers and recorded responses.



As per NTA, a panel of subject experts is reviewing the objections. If any challenges are found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. However, candidates will not receive individual confirmation regarding whether their objections have been accepted or rejected.



The UGC NET results will be prepared based on the final answer key. NTA will also announce the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off marks at the time of the result declaration.



No negative marking in UGC NET

Candidates should note that there is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the UGC-NET exam. Full marks will be awarded for each correct response.



Exam dates

The UGC-NET December 2024 exam took place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025.



Where to check the result

Once declared, candidates can access and download their UGC NET results from https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.