Telangana: 16-year-old student dies of sudden cardiac arrest while walking to school

Sri Nidhi, a Class X student, collapsed and passed away owing to a heart attack while on her way to school on Thursday morning, February 20, in Telangana’s Kamareddy district. This was stated in a report by Money Control.



The 16-year-old, originally from Singarayapalli village in Ramareddy Mandal, had been staying in Kamareddy to continue her education at a private school.



According to a Times of India report, this tragic incident follows similar cases in recent months, including the sudden death of Mohit Chaudhary, a Class VI student from Aligarh’s Sirauli village, who suffered a heart attack during a practice run for his school’s annual sports day.



In another distressing case, an eight-year-old girl, Diksha, from the same district, also succumbed to a heart attack while playing with her friends just a few days ago.



Reports suggest that Sri Nidhi complained of chest pain near the school premises before suddenly collapsing. A teacher immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors administered CPR and provided emergency treatment. However, she did not respond. She was then referred to another hospital, where doctors ultimately declared her dead due to cardiac arrest.



The incident has left her teachers and classmates in deep shock, struggling to comprehend how a seemingly healthy young girl could suffer a fatal heart attack.



Nidhi’s body has been taken back to her village for the final rites.



Health experts have raised concerns about the rising number of sudden cardiac arrests among young individuals.



Professor M Rabbani from Aligarh Muslim University highlighted the alarming trend, stating, "There is a 22% increase in such deaths over the past two decades."



He further explained, "If any healthy person dies within an hour, it is called sudden cardiac arrest. If a child complains of shortness of breath and chest pain, immediate medical attention is necessary."