Seven caught using phones, fake IDs in Tripura University hiring exams

Authorities at Tripura University cracked down on malpractice during recruitment exams for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions, detaining seven individuals involved in cheating and impersonation.

The suspects, including candidates from West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan, were caught attempting to manipulate the examination process, ANI reports.

Shankar Nath, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Amtali, revealed that five candidates exhibited suspicious behaviour, prompting invigilators to investigate. Upon inspection, officials discovered concealed mobile phones being used to cheat.

Those apprehended included Liton Biswas, Mrinmoy Biswas, and Mithun Mondal from West Bengal, as well as Rajbir Singh and Rahul Kumar from Haryana. All five were immediately expelled from the examination hall.

Meanwhile, two other individuals — Pankaj Kumar from Bihar and Ramveer Meena from Rajasthan — were found using fraudulent identification to appear in the exams on behalf of genuine candidates. Their deception was exposed when officials cross-checked their credentials, leading to their immediate detention.

The ANI reports that all seven were handed over to the Amtali police for interrogation. "The following day, we conducted an interrogation of the seven individuals, and further investigations are ongoing," Nath stated.

This incident underscores the growing challenge of ensuring exam integrity and has sparked discussions on the need for enhanced security protocols in recruitment tests. Authorities are expected to implement stricter monitoring measures to prevent similar breaches in the future.