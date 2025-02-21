SVKM's NMIMS Jadcherla students fall ill; institute draws MLA's ire after they try to treat students on campus

Severe people reportedly experienced food poisoning in the SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University in Polepally SEZ, Jadcherla, on Thursday, February 20.

As the situation of the students became critical, they were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Jadcherla police said that around 20 students were ill, that could be food poisoning.

"We do not know the reason yet. They were shifted to a SVS hospital for treatment," the police said.

After hearing about the incident, Jadcherla Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Janampally Anirudh Reddy, visited the campus and spoke with students about the issue. He criticised the management for negligence and not showing any empathy towards students.

When the MLA saw the students, he felt even more angry towards the management as they tried to put up the students on the campus itself, though some of them seemed to be serious.

"How can you put them in here instead of taking them to the hospital?" the MLA questioned the management.

Speaking to the media, MLA Anirudh Reddy said that around 25 students were shivering when he saw them.

"The management was trying to protect the university but not the students and their lives. I immediately called the ambulance and shifted them to hospital," he added.

He said that he does not know whether it is food poisoning or any other issue. He condemned the administration for not providing immediate medical care and for attempting to treat students on campus instead of sending them to a hospital.