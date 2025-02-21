Nepali students return to KIIT; probe into student's death continues

Students from Nepal who had earlier left Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the tragic death of a Nepali student on campus have now started returning, a university official confirmed. This was stated in a report by Business Standard.



Speaking to ANI, Dr Shyam Sundar Behura, Additional Registrar of KIIT University, stated that Nepali students are coming back, and a dedicated control room has been established to maintain communication with parents.



“They (students from Nepal) have started returning. A dedicated control room has been set up through which we are connected to the parents… We are having video conferencing with the parents of the students… They are convinced and they are sending their wards over here… We have also started the classes and everything is normal,” Behura said.



Meanwhile, the High-Level Committee formed by the Odisha government to investigate the alleged suicide of a Nepali student and the subsequent actions taken against KIIT authorities has summoned the institute’s founder, Dr Achyuta Samanta, to appear before it on today, Friday, February 21.



In a formal notice, the Odisha government’s Director of Higher Education stated that the committee has decided to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student's death and the university’s response.



"Hence, you are requested to appear before the High-Level Committee on February 21 at 6:30 pm at Mini Conference Hall, New Annexe Building, State Guest House, Bhubaneswar, and to adduce evidence with adequate documentary evidence before the Committee on the terms of reference," the communication stated.



Earlier, Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, assured that the issue was being handled through diplomatic channels.



“We immediately initiated diplomatic efforts. While we demanded justice for the deceased and legal action against the guilty, we coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and academic environment for Nepali students,” Deuba said.



The third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16. Following this, Nepali students staged protests, alleging that she had been harassed by a fellow student and that the college failed to act on multiple complaints.



The accused was arrested on February 17 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody the same day.



Previously, on December 17, over 500 Nepali students enrolled at KIIT were initially asked to vacate the campus. However, later that evening, the institution reversed its decision and urged the students to return.