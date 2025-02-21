Nepali students assaulted in Bhubaneswar: Five more arrested; key accused to undergo voice match test

Police have arrested five more individuals in connection with the recent assault on a group of Nepalese students, bringing the total number of arrests to eight. This was stated in a report by The Times of India. Meanwhile, the main accused, who was arrested earlier, is set to undergo a voice match test as part of the investigation.



According to police sources, the latest arrests were made based on evidence gathered from CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. “We are meticulously analysing all available evidence, including digital footprints, to ensure a watertight case against the accused,” said an investigating officer.



The assault, which took place last week, sparked outrage among student communities, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators. The victims, who are pursuing their studies in Bhubaneswar, had alleged that they were attacked over a trivial argument that escalated.



Officials confirmed that forensic experts will conduct the voice analysis test to verify the identity of the prime suspect in relation to certain audio evidence collected during the investigation. “The test will help establish whether the individual’s voice matches the recordings retrieved from the incident,” a senior officer stated.



Meanwhile, student organisations and human rights groups continue to demand strict action against those responsible, emphasising the need for a safe and inclusive environment for all students, including international ones.