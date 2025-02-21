LinkedIn users urge Swiggy Instamart to hire this creative copywriter

A LinkedIn user’s unique job application for a copywriter role at Swiggy Instamart has taken the internet by storm, with many urging the company to recruit him immediately, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.



Pranay Awadhiya, the applicant, showcased his creativity in a post on the professional networking platform. “Hello Swiggy Instamart, I saw that you are hiring a copywriter! So, here is something for you,” he wrote, tagging Alisha Savla, Lead Copy at Swiggy, and Himangini Kumar, Assistant Manager (Content) at the company.



In his application, Awadhiya introduced himself in a quirky manner, stating, “Nature se soft aur skills se crispy hu (I have a soft nature and crispy skills).”



Demonstrating his love for Swiggy Instamart, he put a fun spin on the popular Delhi Belly song Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida, reworking the lyrics to fit the grocery delivery service: “What other people sing - Switty Switty Switty tera pyaar chahida (Switty, I need your love). What I sing - Swiggy Swiggy Swiggy tera pyaaz chahida, bread, doodh aur atta, sab kuch ghar pe chahida (Swiggy, I need onions, bread, milk, and flour, everything at home)!”



His post quickly caught the attention of LinkedIn users, who flooded the comments section with praise for his creativity. One user wrote, “Swiggy Instamart, Pranay ki creativity ko capitalise karne ka waqt aa gaya hai. Come on, ab reply kar do (Swiggy Instamart, it's time to capitalise on Pranay's creativity. Come on, respond to him now).”



Many called his job pitch “cool” and “creative,” while some even nudged Swiggy Instamart to take action. A recruiter chimed in, saying, “Oye Swiggy Instamart, Monday tak mai utha lunga Pranay ko (Swiggy Instamart, I'll hire Pranay by Monday).”



Another LinkedIn user commented, “Swiggy Instamart… should add him to your hiring cart ASAP.” A fourth added, “Swiggy Instamart, how did you get late here? Come fast and look at this creativity of Pranay Awadhiya.”



A marketing manager joined the conversation, urging Swiggy Instamart to act fast: “Isko 10 min me reply kardo ab (Send him a reply within 10 minutes)!”



Despite the viral attention, at the time of reporting, Swiggy Instamart had yet to respond to Pranay’s post.