JEE Main 2025 (Session 2) registrations closing soon — apply by February 25

The online registration window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 (Session 2) will close on February 25, 2025. Candidates must submit their applications by 9.00 pm, while the payment deadline extends till 11.50 pm, stated a press release from the Central Seat Allocation Board. Eligible students can refer to the official website JEE Main Information Bulletin https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/information-bulletin for detailed guidelines.



JEE Main serves as a gateway for aspiring engineers to access world-class education and promising career opportunities. Cracking this prestigious examination paves the way for admission into top-tier institutions, including:



- 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

- 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

- 3 Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs)

- 37 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

- One Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur



Encouraging students to seize this opportunity, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Chairperson, CSAB 2025, stated:



"I strongly encourage talented students from across the country to register for the JEE Main 2025 Examination. Cracking this prestigious exam can be a life-changing achievement, empowering their future in science and technology."



JoSAA 2025 is jointly coordinated by IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela, while CSAB 2025 is spearheaded by NIT Rourkela.



Participation in JEE Main and subsequent counselling rounds opens doors to esteemed institutions that nurture potential and equip students with globally competitive skills.



JEE (Main) 2025 – Eligibility criteria

- Age limit: No age restrictions apply.

- Candidates who passed Class XII or equivalent in 2023, 2024, or are appearing in 2025 are eligible to register.



JEE Main 2025 is more than just an exam — it is a stepping stone for young aspirants, transforming them into future-ready professionals poised for success.