IIT Roorkee to declare GATE 2025 results soon; here’s when and how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will reportedly release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results on March 19, 2025, as per Jagran Josh.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal by logging in with their enrollment ID or registered email and password.

According to Jagran Josh, the GATE 2025 exam was conducted in a computer-based format (CBT) on February 1-2 and 15-16, covering 30 subject papers.

The scores obtained in this exam are valid for three years and are crucial for admissions to Master of Technology (MTech) programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

Additionally, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) consider GATE scores for recruitment.

How to check GATE 2025 results:

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on the GATE result link on the homepage Enter your enrollment ID or email address and password The scorecard will appear on-screen, which candidates can download for future reference

What’s mentioned in the GATE 2025 scorecard?

Registration number

Candidate’s gender

Examination paper name

GATE marks (out of 100)

GATE score (out of 1000)

All India Rank (AIR)

Category-wise qualifying marks

Candidates who meet or exceed the qualifying marks will be eligible for higher education opportunities and recruitment processes through IIT COAPS (Common Offer Acceptance Portal) and CCMT (Centralized Counselling for MTech admissions).