GATE 2025 result: IIT Roorkee to release scores on March 19 — here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results on March 19, 2025, as reported by Jagran Josh.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scores through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) by logging in with their enrolment ID/email and password on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 exam overview:

Exam dates: February 1-2 and 15-16, 2025

Conducting body: IIT Roorkee

Number of papers: 30

Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

Result date: March 19, 2025

Score validity: 3 years

As per Jagran Josh, the GATE 2025 scorecard will include crucial details such as the candidate’s registration number, exam paper, total marks, GATE score (out of 1,000), All India Rank (AIR), and category-wise qualifying marks.

Candidates who meet the cut-off criteria will be eligible for postgraduate admissions at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other institutions, as well as recruitment opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

How to check GATE 2025 results online:

Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on the GATE 2025 result link on the homepage Log in using your enrolment ID/email and password View and download the GATE 2025 scorecard

The results will play a crucial role in admissions for MTech programmes at premier institutions through IIT COAPS (Common Offer Acceptance Portal) and CCMT (Centralised Counselling for MTech/MArch/MPlan), as well as PSU recruitment through GATE scores.