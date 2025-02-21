Father’s playful note on son’s college admission deal leaves internet in splits

Many students aspire to secure a seat in prestigious institutions like IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), NIT (National Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology), or BITS (Birla Institute of Technology And Science) to pursue their higher studies.

With social media flooded with posts on this topic, one particular share has left people chuckling.

A student posted a note his father wrote outlining a unique agreement regarding his college admission.



“My father today told me in writing that if I get into a prestigious college like IIT, NIT, IIIT, or BITSAT, then he will give me 40% of his salary per month till his retirement. And if I get into any tier 2 or tier 3 college, then I have to give him my 100% salary till my retirement (sic),” the student wrote, sharing a handwritten note from his father. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The note, humorously titled “To whomsoever it may concern,” lists these conditions, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions among Reddit users.



One user quipped, “My dad said if I get into an IIT, he will retire from his job.”

Another added, “Retirement plans 101.”

A third speculated, “YeahYeah, and it turns out all the money you paid to him, he invested it into some scheme, and 10 years down the line, you get the returns and realize how much your parents love you. In my opinion, your dad is just having fun with you, haha.”



While most found the post humorous, a few took it more seriously.

Addressing them, the original poster clarified, “Actually, it’s a lighthearted declaration which we often give to each other in writing. I gave him a declaration in class 10th that I will score above 90%, and then sometimes he gives me a declaration in writing that he will take me on a trip if I wake up early. So, it’s just healthy fun, guys. We often make promises to our parents, but in my dad’s case, he wants everything in writing (sic).”



The father-son exchange, filled with playful banter, has resonated with many, causing them to reminisce about similar quirky family traditions.