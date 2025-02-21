Eleven-year-old girl assaulted at madrasa in Hegde Nagar, accused arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 11-year-old girl at a girls' madrasa in Kothanur police station limits. The incident, which occurred on February 16 at a madrasa in RK Hegde Nagar, was captured on CCTV. A video of the assault, showing the accused kicking the girl, has since gone viral, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The victim, a Class V student had been residing in the madrasa hostel since July 2024. Her mother filed a police compliant on Wednesday, February 19, following which the accused, Mohammed Hassan, was arrested on Thursday, February 20.

Hassan is the son of the madrasa's main trustee, and his brother serves as the institution's principal. Hassan is accused of frequently visiting the hostel under the pretext of teaching.

According to police, Hassan summoned the girl to the office around 4.30 pm on the day of the incident and physically assaulted her for allegedly fighting with other girls and spilling rice.

Based on her mother's complaint, the Kothanur police have registered a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty against children) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 115 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Speaking to the media, Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North East) said that Hassan, a PUC student had been visiting the madrasa regularly. "The FIR (First Information Report) has been arrested, and the accused has been arrested on Thursday. The madrasa has been run by a trust since 2021, and the Child Welfare Committee has been informed. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the assault," he said.