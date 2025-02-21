CUET UG 2025 notification expected soon: Registration, exam pattern, and more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 notification by the last week of February, according to The Indian Express.

The notification will be published on the official website ( exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG ) and will outline crucial details including registration dates, eligibility criteria, exam format, and important deadlines.

The CUET UG serves as a gateway for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions across India.

As The Indian Express reports, the exam will be conducted in a hybrid format — both pen-and-paper and computer-based modes — in 13 languages. Candidates will be required to pay application fees based on the number of subjects they choose while applying.

The CUET UG 2025 exam will be held across 170 cities in India and 24 international locations. It will assess students through a structured question paper divided into sections: Language, Domain-Specific Subjects, and a General Test.

The exact dates for the exam, application deadlines, and result announcements are yet to be confirmed.

Once the notification is out, NTA will activate the registration link, allowing students to apply for courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, BTech, BA LLB, and more. For updates, candidates should regularly check the official website.