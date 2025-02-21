City intimation slip out for RRB RPF constable exam — here’s what candidates need to know

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the city intimation slip for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable recruitment examination 2025. Registered candidates can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the regional RRB websites where they submitted their applications.

As per the official schedule, the RPF Constable examination is set to take place between March 2 and March 20, 2025, with admit cards becoming available four days prior to the respective test dates.

Exam pattern and selection process

The computer-based test (CBT) will run for 90 minutes, featuring 120 questions, each carrying one mark. However, one-third of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer, while unattempted questions will not impact scores.

Following the CBT, shortlisted candidates will be required to clear a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) before moving on to document verification (DV).

Vacancies and further information

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 constable vacancies across various railway zones. Candidates are advised to check their respective RRB regional websites for further updates and details.

Hindustan Times reports that the exam city intimation slip is only for reference and does not serve as the admit card. Candidates should download their hall tickets once released to ensure smooth entry into the examination hall.

For the latest updates on the recruitment process, visit the official RRB portals.