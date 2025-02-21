CBSE Class XII Physics exam today: Important guidelines for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class XII Physics Board exam today, Friday, February 21, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The examination has been scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. No exams are scheduled for Class X students today.

This year, CBSE is conducting Board exams for both Classes X and XII, covering nearly 44 lakh students from approximately 8,000 schools across India and abroad.



CBSE Board exam 2025: Key instructions for students

Students must strictly follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards. Before attempting the paper, carefully read the guidelines provided on the first page of the question paper and answer booklet.



After completing the exam, ensure that all extra answer sheets are arranged correctly and securely attached to the main answer booklet before submission.



For regular students, the school admit card and identity card are mandatory, as is wearing the prescribed school uniform. Private candidates must bring their admit cards along with a valid, government-issued photo ID and are required to wear light clothing.



The following items are permitted inside the exam hall: a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass, and money.



However, students must not carry any textual material (printed or written), loose paper sheets, calculators (except for students with Dyscalculia, who will be provided with one at the centre), pen drives, log tables (to be provided at the exam centre), electronic pens, or scanners.



Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Additionally, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, and eatables (except for diabetic students) are not allowed.



CBSE Board exam 2025: 44 lakh students appearing this year

