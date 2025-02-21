Calicut University’s interzone arts fest ‘Kalaikya’ set to begin on February 22

The stage is set for the Calicut University Interzone Arts Festival, scheduled to begin tomorrow, February 22, at Majlis Arts and Science College, Puramannur, near Valanchery.

Organised by the university's student union, Aikya, the five-day cultural spectacle has been named Kalaikya and will witness participation from colleges across Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

As reported by The Hindu, the festival’s ceremonial prelude, Kalavara Nirakkal, was held on February 21 in Valanchery. Valanchery municipal chairperson Ashraf Ambalathingal marked the occasion by receiving a basket of organic vegetables from writer Munawwar Valanchery, symbolising the community-driven approach to the event.

Festival organisers have taken a unique initiative by sourcing groceries and vegetables from local residents and organisations in Valanchery and neighbouring areas. These provisions will be used to prepare meals for participants, officials, and volunteers, with a dining facility that can accommodate up to 500 people at a time.

According to The Hindu, the festival will feature a range of competitions in music, dance, theatre, and literary events, with students showcasing their creative prowess. Organising committee members CP Hamza, Saleem Kuruvambalam, PK Hamza, Vinu Pullanur, and Mohammedali Neettukattil have been closely involved in ensuring seamless preparations.

With cultural fervour at its peak, Kalaikya is expected to be a grand celebration of talent and artistic expression, fostering camaraderie among students from across the university’s affiliated colleges.