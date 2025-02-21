Andhra Pradesh: Class V boy suffers 20% burn injuries after hot milk falls on him

In a shocking incident that happened in the Tangutur-based Kondapi- Mahatma Jyothi Rao Pule BC Boys Gurukula Patasala, a Class V student, Madhu Mohan (11), suffered burn injuries as a vessel with hot milk was spilt over him accidentally on Thursday, February 20.

The school authorities immediately shifted the boy to the Tangutur Government hospital and then to a local private hospital. After first aid, they admitted him to the Ongole-KIMS hospital for better treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the Social Welfare Minister, Dr DSBV Swamy, visited the Ongole-KIMS hospital and inquired about the health condition and treatment provided to the injured boy, Madhu Mohan.

There the minister also met with the mother and family members of the victim and consoled them.

In this connection, the minister promised them that the government would provide all financial support for the treatment of the victim boy in the KIMS hospital through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) financial assistance and would help with whatever they can regarding the boy's treatment and further studies.

Further, speaking to the media, Dr Swamy stated that it is very unfortunate that a little boy studying Class V suffered 20% burn injuries while he was about to take a glass of milk, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Doctors said that the boy is out of danger and will take a few weeks to recover completely. It is just an accident, and I have ordered a thorough inquiry into this. If it is found that the incident happened due to the negligence of the concerned school staff, including the cook, warden, or anyone else, they will definitely face the music,'' the minister added.