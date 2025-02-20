UPPSC PCS vacancy 2025: Notification released, fewer posts than last year vacant?

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a short notification for UPPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Recruitment 2025. This was stated in a report by News 18.

A total of 200 vacancies are available this year, and interested candidates can submit their applications online starting today, February 20, by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.



UPPSC PCS Bharti 2025: Lowest vacancy count in 13 years

The application process for UPPSC PCS commenced on February 20. However, this year, the number of vacancies is lower than last year. In 2024, a total of 220 positions were available, whereas this year, only 200 PCS officer posts are open.

Reports suggest this is the lowest vacancy count in the last 13 years. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has clarified that the number of posts may be subject to an increase or decrease.



Additionally, UPPSC will also conduct the Assistant Forest Conservator and Regional Forest Officer Service Recruitment Examination (UPPSC ACF RFO) alongside the PCS exam. This includes 10 vacancies for the post of Assistant Forest Conservator.



UPPSC PCS application 2025: Eligibility and key dates

Candidates who hold a graduate degree are eligible to apply for the UPPSC PCS recruitment. The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 40 years. The last date to submit an online application is March 24, 2025, while the bank fee payment deadline is also March 24. Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms until April 2, 2025.



The UPPSC PCS preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2025. Last year, more than five lakh candidates applied for 220 vacancies. Now, with fewer openings this year, it will be interesting to see how many applications are received.