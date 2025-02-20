“They tried to kill us…”: DU students from Arunachal Pradesh assaulted

“Look, these people are going to kill us,” one of the students says in the video, turning the camera towards a group of men wielding sticks.

“All agencies and NGOs of Arunachal in Delhi see how they have tried to kill me today. Ten people beat us up,” he adds, making a desperate plea for action.

As News18 reports, the Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD) quickly intervened, taking up the matter with the Delhi Police’s special unit for Northeastern affairs. They also assisted the victims in pursuing legal action and urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions further.

The incident has reignited concerns about the discrimination faced by Northeastern students in the capital, with growing calls for authorities to ensure their safety. The victims, still recovering from their injuries, continue to demand justice and accountability.