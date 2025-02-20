RRB NTPC exam date 2025: Schedule to be released soon, check steps to download

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the RRB NTPC UG and PG examination schedules shortly, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates aspiring to appear for the recruitment exam will be able to check the official exam dates on their respective regional RRB websites once they are released.



Along with the exam dates, RRBs are also expected to provide key details such as the city intimation slip and admit card release schedule.



For NTPC recruitment, the selection process will involve multiple stages, including Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), followed by Computer-Based Typing Skill Tests or Computer-Based Aptitude Tests, wherever applicable.



RRB NTPC recruitment drive: Vacancies overview

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 posts, with 8,113 positions available for graduate-level candidates and 3,445 posts for undergraduate-level candidates.



The application process for graduate-level posts was open from September 14, 2024, to October 13, 2024. Meanwhile, undergraduate-level applications were accepted between September 21, 2024, and October 20, 2024.



How to download RRB NTPC exam dates (once announced)

- Visit the official website of the regional RRB.

- Click on the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification available on the homepage.

- Download the official exam date PDF and check the schedule.



Checking exam dates once released

- Open the official RRB website.

- Navigate to the NTPC UG or graduate-level posts exam date notification.

- View and download the official notification to verify the exam schedule.