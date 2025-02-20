RPSC RAS prelims 2025 result out: Over 21,500 qualify, 1,680 disqualified

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) preliminary examination today, February 20, 2025.

As reported by Times Now, candidates who took the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam can now check their results on the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in — by entering their roll number and password.

The RAS prelims exam was conducted on February 2, from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm. Of the 6.75 lakh registered candidates, only 3.75 lakh appeared for the test. According to Times Now, a total of 21,539 candidates have successfully cleared the prelims and are now eligible to sit for the mains examination.

However, 1,680 candidates have been disqualified under Examination Instruction Point No 11, which mandates that if a candidate leaves more than 10% of the multiple-choice questions unanswered — meaning they do not select any option for more than 15 questions — they will be considered ineligible.

Steps to download the RPSC RAS Prelims 2025 result PDF

Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘RPSC RAS Pre Merit List 2025’ link on the homepage The merit list PDF will appear on the screen Use the ‘Ctrl+F’ function to search for your roll number View and download the selection list Keep a copy for future reference

For additional details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.