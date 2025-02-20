REET Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Board releases hall tickets for over 14 lakh candidates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, reet2024.co.in, by entering their REET Challan Number or Application Number along with their Date of Birth or Password, as reported by MoneyControl.

How to download REET 2025 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “REET 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials (Application Number and Password)

Submit the details to access the hall ticket

Download and print a copy for future reference

Exam schedule and key details

REET 2025 is set to take place on February 27, 2025, in two shifts across 48 centres in 42 districts of Rajasthan. The morning session will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

The examination is divided into two levels:

Level 1 : For teaching aspirants of Classes I to V

Level 2: For candidates aiming to teach Classes VI to VIII

This year, over 14 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, with 9.7 lakh applicants for Level 2, 3.4 lakh for Level 1, and 1.1 lakh candidates appearing for both levels, MoneyControl reports.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall, containing essential details such as the exam date, shift timing, and exam centre. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.