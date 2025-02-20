Ragging at Al-Amin Medical college: Institute refutes claim, police arrest 5 persons

An MBBS student from the 2023 batch and resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly ragged at Al-Amin Medical College and Hospital, Vijayapura. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening, February 18, during a cricket match on the college premises.

According to reports, Hamim accused senior students from the 2019 batch of ragging him. Sources indicate that Hamim, who captained his batch's team, had an argument with senior students during the match, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The allegations surfaced after student leader of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Khuehami, posted on his ‘X’ account tagging PM Modi, Home Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Following this, senior police officers, including officials from Vijayapura Rural Police Station, visited the college to investigate.

However, Dr Jilani Awati, the medical superintendent of the college, refuted the claims, stating that the incident was a mere altercation between students from two teams during the annual gathering's cricket match. He clarified that after the quarrel, Hamim might have informed the student leader of Kashmir about the incident.

“The student leader who is unaware of the full context, sought help by tagging officials on social media”, he said.

Dr Awati assured that disciplinary action would be taken against any students found guilty of misconduct. He further stated that the college maintains a strict policy against indiscipline and that in its 40 years of existence, no case of ragging has been reported, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, said that five persons were arrested, and the case has been registered in the Rural Police station.