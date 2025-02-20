"Provide Q&A book for students who are weak in academics": Parents demand ahead of exams

Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association has demanded that the School Education Department should provide the Q and A book to the Class X and XII students who will appear for the board examination this year through the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Association President R Ramkumar told The New Indian Express that earlier, the school education department provided this book which comprises all subjects for students who are weak in education so that they can score passing marks in the board examination easily.

He added that though, in recent years, the book has not been provided to the students.

"If the department gives the book to the students who are weak in education, it would be helpful for them to get passing marks in the subjects after going through this book. For this, the school education department will only design the books for those students who are weak in education," he said.

When asked about it, an educational officer in Coimbatore told The New Indian Express that there is no communication from the school education department about providing this book to the students this year.