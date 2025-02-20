Powerlifting tragedy: Gold medallist Yashtika Acharya dies after 270-kg barbell crushes her neck

Seventeen-year-old Yashtika Acharya, a Junior National Games gold medallist, lost her life after a tragic accident during a training session in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

The young athlete was lifting a 270-kg barbell when it slipped and fell on her neck, leading to fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, doctors declared her dead, LiveMint reports.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 18, at a gym where Acharya was training under the supervision of her coach. According to Vikram Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Naya Shahar police station, the trainer sustained minor injuries while attempting to assist her.

However, no case has been registered by Acharya’s family in connection with the accident.

Powerlifting, a competitive strength sport, requires lifters to execute three main lifts — squat, bench press, and deadlift — each testing maximum strength. The squat, in particular, involves balancing a loaded barbell on the shoulders, a position that demands immense control and technique.

On Wednesday, February 19, the teenager’s body was handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination. LiveMint reports that Acharya had made a name for herself in the sport, clinching gold in the Sub-Junior 84 kg and above category at the National Bench Press Championship held in Goa in October 2023.

This year’s Men and Women Classic Powerlifting Championship is set to take place at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, from February 19 to 23.