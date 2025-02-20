“Please don’t!”: Woman drags boy out of elevator as he begs her not to — detained after viral video

A woman in Greater Noida’s 12th Avenue Society, Gaur City 2, was detained after allegedly assaulting a minor who objected to her bringing her pet dog into a residential lift. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, February 19, surfaced after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation from residents.

The footage, as reported by Times of India, shows the child protesting the presence of the pet inside the lift. Instead of addressing his concerns, the woman forcibly pulls him out, disregarding his resistance. The video has sparked outrage, with many questioning the appropriateness of her actions.

The Times of India reports that residents of the society have condemned the woman’s behaviour, calling for stringent action. "The boy was visibly scared and pleaded with her not to enter the lift with the dog. Instead of pacifying him, she rudely dragged him out. It was shocking," said one resident.

Another society member emphasised that such conduct should not be tolerated, describing the incident as “disheartening”. The police have assured that an investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will follow.

Confirming the incident, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy stated, "A video of the incident went viral, in which a woman was seen dragging a child out of the lift. A case has been registered, and the woman has been detained. Further legal action is being taken."