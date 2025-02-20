LPU student lands Rs 1.03 crore package, among India's highest-paying placements this year

The placement season at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has started with a remarkable achievement — Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, a final-year BTech student in Robotics and Automation, has secured a placement package worth Rs 1.03 crore (approximately $1,18,000).

He will be joining a leading artificial intelligence (AI) robotics firm as a Robotics Engineer after graduating in May 2025, ANI reports.

This milestone highlights LPU’s growing reputation as a hub for high-value placements. As per ANI, a total of 7,361 offers have been made this season across various BTech disciplines, with more than 1,700 students receiving offers from top multinational companies (MNCs) such as Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, Microsoft, CISCO, PayPal, and Amazon.

Packages for top placements range from Rs 10 lakh per annum (LPA) to Rs 1 crore, with the average offer from leading MNCs recorded at Rs 16 LPA. In previous placement seasons, major recruiters like Palo Alto Networks (Rs 54.75 LPA), Nutanix (Rs 53 LPA), and Microsoft (Rs 52.20 LPA) offered some of the highest packages.

LPU’s success extends beyond individual high-value placements; several students have secured multiple offers, with one Electronics and Communication Engineering student, Adireddy Vasu, receiving an impressive seven job offers.

The university continues to attract top-tier recruiters such as Accenture, Capgemini, and TCS, with Capgemini alone hiring 736 students for Analyst and Senior Analyst roles.

Robotics and Automation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science Engineering have emerged as the most sought-after disciplines, with industry leaders actively recruiting from these streams.

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, emphasised the university’s commitment to industry-driven education, as highlighted by ANI.

“LPU has a proven track record of securing coveted placements for students, not only in leading national firms but also in prestigious global organisations. Hundreds of LPU students are working in renowned firms across the US, UK, and Australia, securing packages exceeding Rs 1 crore,” he noted.