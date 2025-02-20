KIIT announces scholarship in memory of deceased Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student who was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, in an alleged case of suicide. The incident sparked unrest on campus. This was stated in a report by NDTV.



The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 20, by KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Founder Achyuta Samanta, who met Lamsal’s father and uncle to personally extend his condolences. According to a statement issued by the institute, he assured the family of the institute’s support.



"A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal's name as a tribute to her memory," Mr Samanta said.



Meanwhile, senior officials from Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi visited the KIIT campus and interacted with Nepalese students, assuring them that the administration is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.



"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement said.



Samanta also spoke to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav, reiterating KIIT’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of all students.



Earlier on Wednesday, after completing legal formalities, the student’s body was flown to Nepal, officials said.