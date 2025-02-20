How ABVP nurtured Delhi’s new CM, Rekha Gupta, from student politics to leadership

Rekha Gupta’s appointment as Delhi’s Chief Minister reinforces the growing influence of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s leadership.

As reported by Times of India, Gupta’s political journey mirrors that of several BJP leaders who started in student politics before rising to prominence.

Gupta, a former secretary (1995-96) and president (1996-97) of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), follows in the footsteps of key BJP figures such as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda — all of whom were associated with ABVP.

The Times of India reports that her appointment continues BJP’s tradition of grooming grassroots leaders through the student outfit.

Shivangi Kharwal, ABVP’s National General Secretary, described Gupta’s rise as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to leadership development. “She is an example of the parishad’s work and value of women empowerment in our ‘sangathan’,” Kharwal stated.

He added that ABVP strives to nurture leaders in diverse fields, from politics to bureaucracy. With BJP observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar also having ABVP backgrounds, Gupta’s appointment once again underscores the organisation’s legacy as a breeding ground for the party’s leadership.