GATE 2025 answer key: Release date, marking scheme, and objection process

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 answer key is expected to be released in the last week of February 2025, based on previous trends. Once released, candidates can access the GATE answer key 2025 on the official website: http://gate2025.iitr.ac.in. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The GATE 2025 examination took place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, across multiple cities. After the exam, the response sheet and provisional answer key will be made available on the official website.



Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional GATE 2025 answer key within the stipulated timeframe set by the conducting authority. The fee for objecting is Rs 500 per question.

Candidates should submit challenges only if they are confident about the accuracy of their answers. After reviewing the objections, the authorities will release the final GATE 2025 answer key. Following this, the GATE 2025 results will be announced on March 19, 2025.



GATE marking scheme



General aptitude (GA) section

- Present in all papers, carrying 15 marks.

- Includes five one-mark questions (five marks total).

- Includes five two-mark questions (10 marks total).



Papers other than AR, GE, GG, XE, XH, and XL

- Consist of 25 one-mark questions (25 marks total).

- Consist of 30 two-mark questions (60 marks total).

- Include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.



GATE XE paper structure

- General Aptitude: 15 marks.

- Section A (Engineering Mathematics - Mandatory): 11 questions (15 marks total).

- Seven one-mark questions (seven marks total).

- four two-mark questions (eight marks total).

- Optional Sections (B to H): Candidates must select two sections.

- Each section contains 22 questions (35 marks total).

- Includes a mix of MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions.



GATE AR paper structure

- General Aptitude: 15 marks.

- Part A (Compulsory): 39 questions (60 marks total).

- 18 one-mark questions (18 marks total).

- 21 two-mark questions (42 marks total).

- Part B (Choice between B1: Architecture or B2: Planning): 16 questions (25 marks total).

- Includes MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions.



GATE 2025 answer key download

The GATE 2025 answer key is tentatively set to be released on February 21, 2025. Candidates can access it by logging into the official website using their credentials. Once released, candidates can submit objections if they find discrepancies. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key will be published.



Candidates can check the answer key through the official website once it is available.