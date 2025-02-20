Exam special: Special classes for BBMP SSLC students to improve the results

To enhance Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) high schools, BBMP has introduced special morning and evening classes, particularly for migrant students, to improve their Kannada language skills.

A total of 33 high schools fall under the BBMP across the eight zones, with 7,398 students enrolled for the academic year 2024–25, including 3,148 boys and 4,248 girls.

According to a press release, with the SSLC final exams approaching, special classes are being conducted in all schools during both morning and evening hours.

Necessary steps have already been taken to improve students’ academic performance, and teachers have been instructed to follow a structured teaching approach, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

BBMP schools have witnessed an increase in students from Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil-speaking backgrounds, primarily from other districts and states. These students will be given special priority, with dedicated classes aimed at improving their Kannada proficiency and overall academic performance.

Additionally, teachers are also identifying subjects in which students are struggling and are providing them with proper training.

To ensure effective implementation, senior officials will conduct surprise inspections to assess how teachers are teaching students. So far, inspections have been carried out in eight high schools, including those in Laggere, Shakti Ganapati Nagar, Vijayanagar, and Magadi Road, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

As the SSLC examination approaches, officials will first visit and inspect all high schools and then proceed to inspect a total of 19 pre-degree colleges.

BMTC to provide free travel for SSLC and PUC students

In view of the PUC Exam-1, scheduled from March 1 to 20, and the SSLC Exam-1, scheduled from March 21 to April 4, BMTC will provide free bus services for students.

Students appearing for PUC Exam-1 and SSLC Exam-1 are allowed to travel for free on ordinary services from their place of residence to their examination centres upon presenting their admission ticket.

For the benefit of students appearing for the exams, stops will be provided near examination centres.