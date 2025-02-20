CBSE invites public inputs on proposed biannual examination framework

In a significant move, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has revealed that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with senior officials, is evaluating the introduction of biannual CBSE board examinations. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

A draft proposal outlining this initiative is slated for public release soon, and it seeks widespread feedback. This initiative is designed to foster a more relaxed learning atmosphere and is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP).



The announcement came through the minister's post on the social media platform X, where he stated, "Engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Secretary of School Education, CBSE Chairperson, and other ministry officials regarding the 'Conduct of CBSE examinations twice a year.' The draft framework from these discussions will soon be made available by CBSE for public consultation."



Emphasising the government's commitment to student well-being, Minister Pradhan highlighted that developing a stress-free educational environment remains a top priority. He noted that enhancing assessment methods is a crucial step toward achieving this goal.



This proposed reform represents a pivotal advancement in implementing key aspects of the NEP and aims to alleviate examination-related pressures on students.

As outlined in the NEP's draft guidelines, if this biannual examination system is adopted, students would have the opportunity to sit for board exams twice within an academic year, beginning in the 2026-27 session, allowing them to retain their highest score.